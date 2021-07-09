Kaufman County wants to implement juvenile curfew law; parents could also be fined

The curfew order said it would help reduce the number of accidents and crimes involving teens

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County is considering implementing a curfew for minors in the unincorporated areas, officials announced Thursday. County officials want to hear input from county residents.

The proposed curfew was brought to the Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday by Sheriff Bryan Beavers, District Attorney Erleigh Wiley, Judge Tracy Gray, and Chief Laura Peace based on the "significant increase in juvenile crime over the past three years," a news release from the county said.

The curfew order said it would help reduce the number of accidents and crimes involving teens and "provide more effective means and options for dealing with gang-related violence and crime."

The curfew would restrict minors from being out in public from midnight until 6 a.m. during the summer months, and from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. while school is in session.

While many cities in the county already have a curfew for minors, there is no curfew in place for the incorporated areas.

There are exceptions, such as:

If a minor is with their parent or guardian

If a minor is on an errand authorized by their parent or guardian

School-related activities

Legal employment activity

Emergencies

For the first violation, there would be a misdemeanor citation and a $100 fine, and up to a $500 fine for subsequent violations.

If a juvenile is cited for violating the curfew, the parent or guardian could also be cited with a Class C Misdemeanor and subject to a fine, officials said. Parents will immediately be notified to ensure the minor’s safety.

“Our parents told us back in the day nothing happens good after midnight,” said Sheriff Beavers. “We’re just here to save kids’ lives and stop crime and violence in our county.”

“The purpose of the policy is not to arrest children, but it will allow a deputy to have contact with that child and ask questions,” said Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley. “We are going to notify parents if their children are out after midnight.”

According to research from Temple University's Center for Public Health Law Research, there is insufficient evidence to support the effectiveness of youth curfew laws as means of decreasing crime and increasing public safety.

"Studies found that juvenile curfew laws damage already-strained relationships between police and youth of color and in some instances have 'blowback' effects, increasing juvenile victimization or overall crime," the Marshall Project reported.

Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards said the curfew will help "heighten awareness of the dangers of being exposed to criminal activity late at night."

There will be a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20 during the Commissioners’ Court Meeting where community members can speak. The meeting will be held at the Courthouse Annex Courtroom, 100 N. Washington St. in Kaufman. The meeting will be streamed online here.