'We won’t tolerate fake paper plates' | Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates

Kaufman County Constable Jason Johnson says they’re seeing about 400 fake paper tags a month in Forney alone.

FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had an issue with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to cars.

It’s a problem Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is happening in Forney.

"He had complete disregard for everyone’s safety," said Deputy Antonio Britton from Pct. 2, who chased a suspect for nearly 75 miles on Monday.

Britton said he chased the driver of the Mercedes Benz with fake paper tags on Monday from Forney to Dallas.

"The plate just didn’t look right," Britton said.

A story police departments across North Texas say has been a huge problem.

Some of the problems: "The ink is running off of it, it’s not secured properly," said Antonio.

But the story goes deeper than paper, it’s what’s in the car, says Johnson from Kaufman County Pct. 2.

"We don’t know if he just killed somebody. What makes you run from the police?" said Johnson.

Johnson said there have been deaths and murders in the Forney, and that that's not why people move to the area.

"We have families, retired people, people who moved here for a quieter life. We will not tolerate this," said Johnson.

Johnson says they’re seeing about 400 fake paper tags a month in Forney alone. They tell us criminals are going online and making templates.

But Johnson said they’re hoping the laws are soon changing.

‘’They’re trying to come up with special designs. It’s up to the state to get with admins to say how can we make this difficult,’’ said Johnson.

Especially after Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai died doing the same thing.