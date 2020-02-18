One person was killed in a car crash around 7 p.m. Monday in Kaufman County, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A passenger vehicle attempted to make a pass on U.S. Highway 80 W and County Road 316 in Kaufman County near Elmo, Texas DPS said. A flatbed truck hit the car, killing one person in the car.
Officials said some people were taken to area hospitals.
