DALLAS — Multiple juveniles allegedly stole a vehicle and then led police on a pursuit through the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight, officials say.

Around 12:15 a.m., Dallas police responded to a robbery call near the 6900 block of Flintcove Drive.

When officers arrived, they were informed that a victim had been carjacked, according to authorities.

Police were able to track down the alleged stolen vehicle, but officers say that’s when the suspects led detectives on a pursuit through Dallas and into Fort Worth.

Eventually, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police were able to take four juveniles into custody, however, two suspects still remain at large.

Detectives have not released a detailed description of the outstanding suspects.

More on WFAA: