Juvenile student arrested for making terroristic threat against Rockwall High School, police say

This is the third arrest of a juvenile student in the last week, in the latest string of "hoax threats" made against North Texas Schools.

ROCKWALL, Texas — Another juvenile has been arrested in connection to making a threat against a North Texas high school, bringing the total to at least three arrests in the last week.

Rockwall police arrested a male high school student at his home Friday for making a terroristic threat – a third-degree felony.

The Rockwall Police Department said it became aware of threats to Rockwall High School around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The threats involved texting photo of simulated firearms/Airsoft guns and threats of shooting at the school, the department said.

Police said at no point during its investigation were any students in danger. Anyone who has any more information concerning this incident is asked to call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724.

This is the latest in a string of alleged threats made against several school in the last couple of weeks.

Several law enforcement agencies are urging parents to check their kids’ social media accounts and are warning of consequences if students create “hoax threats.”

The FBI Dallas office is also assisting local law enforcement in these cases.

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich says his office doesn’t want to see a young person start out adulthood with a felony record over an impulsive social media post.

"It’s not a joke," he warned. "Always think before you post.”