Juvenile killed, 2 others critically injured in high-speed crash near White Rock Lake

DALLAS — A juvenile was killed and three others were injured in a high-speed crash near White Rock Lake early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the crash in the 8100 block of Garland Road, near San Rafael drive by the White Rock Dam, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they learned that a juvenile, a boy, was driving a car at a high rate of speed on westbound Garland Road. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a light pole. He died at the scene.

Two other juveniles in the car were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and one other juvenile was in stable condition, police said.

The victims' car was the only one involved in the crash. Police are still investigating the crash.