Juvenile arrested after 'threats of violence' toward DeSoto ISD school, police say

Authorities responded to four schools on Tuesday after a threat was made toward one of the campuses, according to police.

DESOTO, Texas — A juvenile in Mansfield has been arrested after authorities responded to four DeSoto ISD schools on Tuesday in regards to "threats of violence," police said.

DeSoto police said the suspect, who was not identified, allegedly made a 911 call and made threats toward Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in the morning.

Police said officers with DeSoto, Glenn Heights, Lancaster and Cedar Hill responded to Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy and three other schools -- Cockrell Hill, Woodridge and the Meadows -- to secure the campuses.

After police determined the threat was not credible, the schools were able to reopen for normal operations at about 9:20 a.m.

Authorities kept an increased presence at the schools through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through an investigation, police said they were able to determine the origin of the 911 call and identify the suspect in Mansfield.

The juvenile was charged with issuing a false alarm or report, which is a state felony. The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.