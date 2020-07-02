Dallas police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of a 79-year-old woman last year.

On Oct. 31, Gloria Roque was inside her home near the 3700 block of Meyers Street when she was struck by gunfire. She was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

More than three months later, detectives made an arrest in connection with her shooting death.

On Thursday, police say a juvenile suspect was taken into custody at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile will face a murder charge in Roque's death, according to authorities.

October 2019 marked the second time Roque's house was hit by stray bullets.

Her home was hit after a gang fight broke out in 2017 at nearby Wheatly Park.

“I didn’t holler,” she told WFAA in 2017. “I fell on the floor.”

Roque said she wanted city leaders to address the violence.

“I’ve never been short on words, but they need to be more concerned. They need to come out here," she said at the time.

Detectives say the investigation into October's shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. John Valdez at 214-283-4828.

