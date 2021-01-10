He had just celebrated his 30th birthday when he was shot. His parents are pleading for help finding his killer

Justin Dixon was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 outside an apartment in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood. So far, police have made no arrests.

DALLAS — Almost two weeks after their son’s death, Luci and David Dixon are pleading for the public’s help.

“If you’ve heard anything, if you even suspect anything - get ahold of the detective,” Luci begged. “We need anyone’s eyes that may have seen anything to please come forward.”

Justin was the Dixons' middle child. They said he loved movies and he loved to sing. He had just celebrated his 30th birthday.

“I was always proud of him, proud of the person he became,” David said. “It was a joy to be around him always. Always pleasant, happy, smiling. I hated it when he had to leave.”

His parents learned of his death on their anniversary.

“It was our 35th anniversary, it was 30 years from the day that we took him home, when he was premature, and I hadn’t got to celebrate or give him his birthday stuff,” Luci said. “We’re never going to be able to celebrate another anniversary, ever. It’s like how we do ever celebrate an anniversary again? Because our whole life changed in an instant.”

Dallas police initially released surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest, but now they say that person has been ruled out. The investigation is back to square one.

Justin’s parents said they have so many questions.

“We need to ask ‘why’?” David said. “Why Justin? A loving, joyful child.”

“No parent should ever have to get that phone call,” Luci added. “I’ll never get another text message. I’ll never get another phone call. I’ll never get the chance to hear my son say that he loves me. I won’t get to tell my son that I love him anymore.”

Anyone who might know anything is asked to call Dallas Police Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.org and reference case number 170550-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also paying up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, Justin’s parents hope the suspect realizes the gravity of what they’ve done.