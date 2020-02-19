COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Jurors on Wednesday morning began deliberations in the capital murder case of Brandon McCall accused of killing Richardson police Officer David Sherrard.

McCall’s lawyers called no witnesses and rested their case before jurors arrived Wednesday morning. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after two days of testimony.

“This man, Brandon McCall, extinguished the life of the very best kind of man, the kind of man who radiates love and courage in the service of others,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis told jurors during closing arguments. “The evidence is overwhelming.”

Defense attorney Edwin “Bubba” King told jurors evidence did not show that his client intended to kill when he began shooting an AR-15 at police responding to a “shots fired” call at the apartment where he was staying.

“Shooting in the direction of these police officers was certainly a reckless act, and that would make him guilty of manslaughter.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye, who spoke to jurors last, made an impassioned plea for them to use their common sense.

“He knew the police were coming,” Wirskye said. “He laid in wait. He set an ambush. He locked the front door. This wasn’t a crime of passion. It was a crime of patience.”

McCall, 28, could face the death penalty if the Collin County jury of nine men and three women finds him guilty of capital murder.

Sherrard was killed after responding to a "shots fired" call Feb. 7, 2018, at the Breckinridge Point Apartments near East Renner and North Star roads.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found 30-year-old Rene Gamez shot in the leg just outside his own apartment. Police later learned that Gamez had let McCall stay with him. Gamez died from his wounds.

Fearing other victims were still inside the apartment, officers went inside, Sherrard first. McCall shot him twice with an AR-15. Sherrard managed to get out of the apartment before he collapsed. Prosecutors say this saved the lives of other officers who would have put themselves in harm's way to extract him from the apartment.

A firefight erupted in the apartment before officers could all get out. Officers fired more than 60 canisters of tear gas into the apartment before McCall finally came out and surrendered.

On Wednesday morning, before opening statements, outside the presence of the jury, Judge John Roach Jr. called McCall and his lawyer to the bench. The judge swore McCall in, and his lawyer asked him if he wanted to testify.

McCall, dressed in an ill-fitting dark suit, short striped tie, brown loafers, and white socks, told the judge that he did not want to testify.

RELATED: Jury deliberating in case of man charged with capital murder in death of Richardson officer