Despite overnight violence, Independence Day parade in Fort Worth neighborhood of Como continues

Said on attendee Tuesday: "Don't let a bad situation overcome the beauty of everything."

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hundreds of people lined Horne Street in Fort Worth Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day, continuing a decades-old tradition -- despite a deadly shootout at the same location roughly 12 hours earlier.

Police say three people died and eight others were hurt in the chaos Monday night.

None of the injured people are suspected in the shooting, a Fort Worth police department spokesperson said. Officers have yet to make an arrest or identify suspects, although they "continue to actively pursue several leads," the spokesperson added.

The shooting happened in the Como neighborhood, an historically Black community in western Fort Worth known for its Independence Day celebrations.

But neighbors complain that young people visiting the area have for years made trouble on July 3. Community leaders have said they organized Comofest, a family-friendly celebration at a nearby park, partly to prevent chaotic crowds from gathering on the streets.

Still, scores of people still flocked to Horne Street Monday night. The shooting occurred about two hours after Comofest 2023 ended.

Neighbors are adamant those who caused the violence come from outside the community. One resident told WFAA he hopes prosecutors make an example out of the perpetrators.

People who live in Como worry that continued violence on July 3 will eventually end the neighborhood's July 4 celebrations.

Even so, festivities continued as normal Tuesday.

"It's exactly how it's always been," attendee Rochelle Brown said. "It's a good crowd without negative vibes. Everybody's having a good time."

Although saddened by the violence, attendees said they refused to let the situation dampen their celebration.