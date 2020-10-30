Judge Clay Jenkins says upcoming holidays could create the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in many North Texas counties. Health leaders are asking people to make safe decisions during the upcoming holidays.

DALLAS — With Halloween this weekend and Thanksgiving less than a month away, North Texas health officials are urging people to follow recommended health guidelines. Otherwise, some say certain areas could see their worst spikes of COVID-19 cases yet.

Hospitalizations in North Texas are up 14% from a week ago and 27% from two weeks ago, according to Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova.

He says Thanksgiving and Christmas, specifically, can be especially dangerous since the colder weather will make it more difficult for people to gather outside. Many families also build traditions around these holidays that involve large groups of people eating around a table, which would prevent people from being able to wear a mask.

"Unfortunately, those are all the perfect ingredients for increasing and perpetuating transmission of COVID-19," Casanova said.

There is also a risk during Halloween, with the potential to be around a lot of different people.

This is why Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said his two young boys are going to remain indoors and come up with some new traditions.

"There are ways you can still have fun and your kids can still have a blast and not actually put your neighbors or yourself at greater risk," Johnson said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said people in areas with high COVID-19 numbers, like Dallas County, should "absolutely not trick-or-treat this year."

Jenkins also said that a new UT Southwestern Model shows that if people don't follow suggested medical guidelines before Thanksgiving, "we'll be looking at the highest number of new cases that we've ever had in Dallas county by Thanksgiving."

This is why Casanova says if you are going to have a meal with your family this year during Thanksgiving, you should separate around the house to eat. Then afterward, you can come back together with your masks back on.