Man accused of murder to be released on bond after Dallas Police Department loses data related to pending cases

DALLAS — A man accused of murder will be released from jail, as Dallas police work to determine if any of his case files were deleted in a huge data loss.

Jonathan Pitts was supposed to stand trial for murder this week, but the case has been reset.

Dallas police said Pitts is accused of shooting and killing man in 11000 block of Dennis Road on Jan. 28, 2019.

In April 2021, the City discovered that multiple terabytes of Dallas Police Department data had been deleted, according to a memo by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Now, detectives are trying to determine whether any of the lost files could impact Pitts’ murder case.

For now, a judge is set to release Pitts on bond.

According to the DA's memo, 22 terabytes of data were deleted from March 31 to April 5.

About 14 terabytes were recovered, but approximately eight terabytes remain missing and are believed to be unrecoverable, the memo said.

One terabyte (or 1,000 gigabytes) is equivalent to about 16 iPhones, the 512GB model.

The City of Dallas became aware of the issue on April 5, when Dallas Police Department users noticed certain files were missing, the memo said.

The City of Dallas is working on a plan to specifically identify affected cases.