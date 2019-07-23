DALLAS — People from across Dallas gathered to remember the life, work and contributions of former Dallas Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter Melissa on Tuesday.

“We come to celebrate the life of your daughter Carolyn Davis and Melissa Davis Nunn,” said Rev. Dr. Michael Bowie, Jr. as he greeted the large crowd in the sanctuary of Inspiring Body of Christ Church.

RELATED: Former Dallas councilwoman killed by impaired driver in Oak Cliff, police say

Family, friends, and community members described it as an emotional joint funeral. The homegoing celebration came one week after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the Davis’ car on Ledbetter Drive.

RELATED: Impaired wrong-way driver faces murder charges in deaths of former Dallas councilwoman and daughter

”Beloved, we are here today because of the forces of evil, the neglect and the breakdown of our justice system,” Rev. Dr. Jerry Christian told the guests during the eulogy.

Many people attending the funeral of the former politician and her daughter still have lingering questions about the tragedy.

Police say Jonathan Moore, 35, was intoxicated when he crossed a median into the wrong lane of traffic, hitting the Davis’ car head-on. Carolyn Davis died that evening. Friends say Melissa suffered a brain injury and was ultimately taken off life support.

During the investigation, court documents revealed Moore had five prior arrests for driving under the influence.

”Carolyn was so real, so humble, and so down to earth," longtime mentor and friend Diane Ragsdale said.

Friends, mentors and former and current councilmembers were present at the funeral. They shared special memories of Davis and her daughter.

"She cared deeply about South Dallas," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told the crowd. "And that was pretty much what we talked about every time we talked. She loved that community.”

People described Carolyn Davis as a loving mother and dedicated community advocate.

"No one could take care of your daughter like she could. But God cold take care of her better," Councilman Tennell Atkins said.

Despite recent legal troubles and links to a federal bribery probe, friends say the former politician was working to tackle that issue, head-on, and clear her name.

Friends and loved ones say they are focused on remembering Davis for the work she’s done in and around Dallas.

”She honored the homeless," Ragsdale said. She honored those who were unemployed and under employed. She honored senior citizens whose homes needed major repairs.”

Moore was arraigned on two charges of murder.