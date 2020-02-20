JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Johnson County Emergency Management officials are reminding drivers to be careful and avoid high water during rainstorms.

Johnson County EM posted several photos to social media Thursday morning after crews performed a water rescue.

According to officials, a woman was driving on County Road 1112, known as "Old Foamy," when water “spun and hooked” her vehicle.

Authorities said there was about 8 feet of water in the area where the incident occurred. Crews were able to rescue the woman and said she was not injured.

“It's water that can wash you or your car away at just 2 feet deep," Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore told WFAA in a previous interview.

After Thursday morning's incident, Johnson County EM is encouraging drivers to download the “Emergency Ops Center” App.

In events where there is heavy rain, it will list out in real-time what roads are closed. People can then click each pinpoint for more information on the closure.

The app is also used for emergencies such as tornadoes, structure fires and vehicle accidents that could have an impact on major roadways.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

