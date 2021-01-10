Popular fitness trainer who trained models, beauty contestants arrested for allegedly recording client in a bathroom

John Benton is known for helping Victoria's Secret models and beauty contestants trim their hips and waist, but he's been indicted for invasive visual recording.

DALLAS — He made his name training Victoria’s Secret models and beauty pageant contestants, including A Miss USA winner.

John Benton landed in fashion magazines as clients flocked to him.

On his own website he said he was "known for making amazing strides in hip and waist reductions."

But Wednesday, Benton turned himself into authorities for a charge of “invasive visual recording.” He is accused of video recording at least one of his clients in a bathroom without her knowledge.

Flower Mound police say they got the original complaint and turned it over to the Denton County district attorney. They office conducted the investigation and took it to a grand jury. They handed up the indictment, and Benton turned himself in and posted a $20,000 bond.

Court documents state Benton, "intended to record the complainant in the bathroom.”

Police haven't disclosed who made the initial complaint or when the alleged recording took place. But Flower Mound police say the alleged recording took place at an apartment there that he also used as a studio.

Benton’s business website posted their own statement saying: "Our clients, their respect and their safety are of the upmost importance to us … with that, given the recent allegations and this on going legal matter, the founder is stepping away from the business effective immediately.”

They go on to say the situation is a serious matter and they are pausing their classes.

The Miss Dallas Pageant shared on their Instagram page that they would be cutting ties with Benton and his company "effective immediately."