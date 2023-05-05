22-year-old man's body recovered from Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie fire officials report

GPFD said the 22-year-old man was not wearing a life vest when he went under the water and did not resurface.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 22-year-old man’s body was recovered from Joe Pool Lake, resulting in the first drowning reported for 2023, officials said.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department (GPFD) said around 5:55 p.m. Thursday, May 4, crews responded to the report of a possible drowning after a witness said a swimmer did not resurface near location marker LC11.

GPFD said the Public Safety Dive Team was called in, conducted a search and recovered the body of the victim.

GPFD said the 22-year-old’s identity will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.