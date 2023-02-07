Boats, jet ski destroyed in fire on Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie officials say

A representative of the Grand Prairie Fire Department said the cause of the fire is being looked into.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials in Grand Prairie are looking into what caused a fire on a dock at Joe Pool Lake early Saturday morning.

Records show the fire was reported at 6:14 a.m. on July 1 at the G Dock on Lake Ridge Parkway.

An official with the Grand Prairie Fire Department confirmed with WFAA that three boats and a jet ski were destroyed in the fire. Another boat was damaged.

According to the official, one entire dock was affected. The boaters in the area will be relocated.

No other information is available.