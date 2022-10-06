Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school

Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat.

EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday.

Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest after an incident Wednesday, according to a news release.

More information about the alleged threat was not released.

Detectives were still investigating the case and asked for the public's help in locating Pendleton.

Police were planning to provide extra security at the school, which is part of the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

Anyone with information about Pendleton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Euless police at 817-685-1526.