Country singer Jelly Roll gifts Dallas Whataburger employees $1K

Two TikToks have been going viral showing the before and after when Jelly Roll sent the employees a hefty tip via CashApp.

DALLAS — Country music star Jelly Roll is going viral on TikTok after showing some love at a Whataburger drive-thru in Dallas.

According to the viral video, the musician asked a drive-thru worker how many employees were working and gave everyone $200 each, totaling more than $1,000 with the generous tip.

The TikTok video has garnered more than 300,000 views since it was posted.

A day later, a 17-second video posted to the same TikTok account showed the Whataburger employees celebrating in the kitchen after receiving Jelly Roll’s big tip.

You can watch both videos below: