DALLAS — A missing 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe, police said.

Jayden Isaiah Shelly was last seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Shadow Way, near Audelia Road and Forest Lane, according to a police news release.

Police reported him missing early Tuesday afternoon and he was found a short time later.