'We grabbed what we could' | Jasper couple forced to leave pets behind due to mandatory wildfire evacuation

"It hurts a lot because I don't know if they are okay. We have no idea because we can't go back and we don't even know if our house is there."

JASPER, Texas — A Southeast Texas couple is heartbroken after leaving behind their pets to evacuate from their home as a result of the ongoing wildfire in Jasper County.

"When we had run to the store and got back home, the fire had grown from 35 acres to 200. That's when we heard that they were beginning evacuations so I called the sheriff's department. They said our area wasn't mandatory evacuating but a sheriff, game warden or fire department would come to the door and tell us," Resident Donna Furlong said.

The Red Cross has set up shelters in Jasper and Newton County for residents displaced by a wildfire burning in the northwest part of Jasper County.

The fire that has burned 3,700 acres and is 50% contained began Thursday afternoon in Jasper County and forced the evacuation of some residents in the area.

It was a sheriff that came knocking on their door. At that point, Furlong could see and smell the wildfire smoke.

"They wanted us out then, and we grabbed what we could. We grabbed our clothes and papers for the house but we had to leave our pets which were dogs, cats and a rabbit. It hurts a lot because I don't know if they are okay. We have no idea because we can't go back and we don't even know if our house is there," she said.

On their way to the shelter, embers were falling upon their vehicle, but they did not see flames, she says.

They live on County Road 23. They were the last residents to evacuate the road.

"The road was lined with cop cars and roadblocks. They weren't letting anyone back in."

Furlong provided advice for others who may one day find themselves under a mandatory evacuation.

"Leave now, just go, get out if they tell you to go. You can always rebuild," she said.

The Furlong's were taken to Ebenezer Baptist church.

"I have no idea when, but hopefully we can go home soon. When we arrived, they were kind and showed us the kitchen and gave us food. We did not expect the food to be as good as it was," she said.

The Southeast & Deep East Texas chapter of the Red Cross is running their shelters.

Red Cross Shelters

Jasper County Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1277 CR 44, Jasper Harvest Church of Southeast Texas, 1501 S. Wheeler St, Jasper

Tyler County Colmesneil High School, 610 Elder St, Colmesneil



Other shelters