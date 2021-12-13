Where is Jason Landry? Texas State student still missing one year later

Anyone with any information on Landry’s disappearance is asked to contact Captain Jeff Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-956-6727.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — On Dec. 13, 2020, Jason Landry, a Texas State University student, went missing in Caldwell County on his way to Houston. Landry's family lives in Missouri City.

One year after his disappearance, authorities continue to search for the 21-year-old. As recently as Oct. 16, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) returned to Caldwell County for a one-day search. After the search, there was still no clear answer as to Landry's whereabouts.

Earlier this year, investigators gained access to the missing student’s phone and computer data. Here is what they discovered:

Investigators believe Jason Landry left his San Marcos apartment around 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 with intent to travel to the Missouri City, Texas, area, where his parents live.

At 11:05 p.m., he drove onto Highway 80 and passed under Interstate 35 in San Marcos. He continued south, entering Caldwell County at 11:07 p.m.

At 11:11 p.m., he was in Martindale, continuing south on Highway 80. He passed over SH 130 at 11:15 p.m.

At 11:17 p.m., he was in Fentress, entering Prarie Lea at 11:19 p.m., then the Stairtown area at 11:21 p.m.

At 11:24 p.m., he entered Luling, still on Highway 180. As he went through the intersection with Hackberry Street where Highway 80 becomes Austin Street, he quit using the Waze mapping application and began using Snapchat on his phone. He then continued on Austin Street to the intersection with US 183 (Magnolia Avenue).

TEXSAR has worked more than 2,000 hours on this case and covered 1,336 miles of ground. An additional 655 volunteer hours have been spent analyzing data and leads.

Anyone with any information on Jason Landry’s disappearance is asked to contact Captain Jeff Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-956-6727.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Jason Landry.