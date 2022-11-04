Jason Kidd named Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in March, April

Becoming the first Mavs coach to win the award since Rick Carlisle did in 2011, Jason Kidd earns the award himself for the fourth time in his coaching career.

DALLAS — The NBA announced Tuesday that Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in March and April.

Kidd helped lead Dallas to a 16-5 record during this time period, which included wins against Golden State, Utah, Boston, Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

The Mavericks (52-30) finished the 2021-2022 NBA regular season with the fifth-best record in the league and the franchise's highest Western Conference playoff seed (No. 4) since earning the No. 3 seed during the team's championship season in 2011.

Kidd is now the first Dallas coach to win this award since Rick Carlisle won it in February 2011.

The Mavs finished the 2021-2022 regular season allowing the second-fewest points in the NBA (104.7 PPG). This is the first time in franchise history the Mavs finished better than fourth in points allowed.

When the Mavs start their playoff run Saturday at noon against the Utah Jazz, Kidd will be going up against head coach Quin Snyder, who has been with the Jazz since the 2014-2015 season.