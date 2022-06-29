2 men recovered 23 hours after being buried alive in Jarrell during trench collapse

Mayor Larry Bush said, the men were part of the Jarrell community and one of them graduated from Jarrell High School. The year he graduated was not released

JARRELL, Texas — The two men who died after they were buried alive at a construction site in Jarrell on Tuesday were recovered by authorities 23 hours after the incident.

The two were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after the trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m., said Jarrell City Spokesperson Nick Spinetto said.

Mark McAdams, the chief officer with the Williamson Fire Department, said during a news conference Wednesday that the first man was recovered at 4:10 a.m. and 7:24 a.m.

The names of the victims were not yet released. Mayor Larry Bush said, however, the men were part of the Jarrell community and one of them graduated from Jarrell High School. The year he graduated was not released.

A total of 40 fire personnel were on the scene aiding recovery efforts. Also responding to help were several authorities from Georgetown, Temple, Round Rock, Austin, Salado and Williamson County. Private businesses also offered help, McAdams said.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office and OSHA will be handling the investigation.

Rewatch the news conference from Wednesday morning.