DALLAS – While being escorted into the Dallas County Jail, the man who crashed a pickup truck into a Dallas news station building claimed to be a victim of “high treason” and said he was “running for his life.”

Visibly distressed, Michael Chadwick Fry admitted to being “mentally challenged” but said his actions were motivated by a 2012 police shooting that claimed the life of his friend.

Fry was the passenger in a vehicle that rammed a police cruiser during a traffic stop on Oct. 15, 2012. Police shot and killed the driver, Roberto Hernandez, in that incident.

“They committed high treason against me,” Fry told news cameras on his way into jail Wednesday. “They were trying to kill me and they missed and they killed Roberto Carlos Hernandez.

“Ever since I’ve been running for my life.”

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Fry repeatedly crashed a pickup truck into the side of FOX 4’s building in downtown Dallas. Dallas police said it did “not appear the suspect was directly targeting the media.”

Hours later, while walking into jail, Fry claimed the incident was part of an effort to “demand questions to be heard” about the shooting six years ago.

“I don’t know what to do,” he said. “I’m not smart enough, I’m not powerful enough, I don’t have enough money. I just wanted to summon the cavalry and get the power of the people in the media to do their job.”

A slew of papers spilled from Fry’s pickup, many of which were copies of a WFAA article on the 2012 police shooting in Denton County. Some of the copies had nonsensical ramblings hand-written across the printed pages.

“Please don’t let anything happen to me. I have full coverage,” Fry said on his way into the jail, where he will await specific charges. “Don’t let them punish me for trying to stay alive.”

