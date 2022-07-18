'It's a godsend': Outreach ministry, volunteers help homeless population in extreme heat across Fort Worth

A Fort Worth homeless charity offers 24/7 relief from the extreme heat with free water and ice.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Survival on the streets when it comes to living outside in extreme heat sometimes is simple as access to water and ice.

Keith Moxley, affectionally known as "Superman," is among Fort Worth's homeless population getting help staying hydrated and cool.

"Oh, it's a godsend, a lifesaver because we have some help from other people. It's like a miracle," said Moxley.

Moxley is one of the hundreds of people stopping by WhenWeLove to get free ice and water as part of the nonprofit's outreach ministry. Gary Wilkerson, once homeless himself, founded the organization years ago. He believes helping others is his calling.

“I lost everything. We owned a business and I had a couple of grown daughters that were stuck in drug abuse and addiction and ended up homeless,” Wilkerson said.

“As I began to rebuild my life from those bad moments, the business failures and the loss of everything that we had, reevaluated my life. I started volunteering for a couple of local organizations, and I feel like that God kind of led me to what I'm doing today. I've been doing it now for 14 years and I wouldn't change it for anything.”

WhenWeLove is located in Fort Worth's homeless shelter area, where cold water and ice is available 24/7 during the current heat wave.

"Keith is a regular, you know, a lot of really, unfortunately, a lot of the people that we serve, are regulars. Part of our mission is that we want to befriend those that we serve," said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson, who still works a full-time job and is not paid by his nonprofit. He, along with his volunteer staff, get help with outreach programs.

Monday, the organization received help from a group of teens from a Keller, Texas church. The teens not only passed out cold water and ice to the homeless, but also picked up trash as part of their ministry.

"I think it's really important to have youth involved in what I call the giving experience, where they get to see how the other half lives, how people really live on the streets of Fort Worth," said Wilkerson.

WhenWeLove has also turned its lobby into a cooling station, giving about 40 people relief from the outside heat. Right now, the organization is going through at least two pallets of bottled water a day. A volunteer helps keep the ice chests full for the constant foot traffic of homeless people coming to the building. The volunteers are relieved from duty for lunch every day, and then WhenWeLove reopens their doors so people can cool off.

"We have a TV behind us that they can watch. We have cold water in the refrigerator. We keep snacks," said Wilkerson.

WhenWeLove operates strictly off of donations. The nonprofit accept things like socks, blankets and wipes -- which is at the top of their needs list. However, they are in need of more bottled water donations, even if it's just a case from people wanting to do something good for the less fortunate.

“You can pick up a case or two of bottled water when you see it on sale at the grocery store and drop it off to us, that's a big help. We also hand out a lot of personal hygiene products, so shampoos and soaps and body wash and body wipes, those are big needs for people that are out living on the streets that don't have the ability to take the shower every day or care for themselves,” Wilkerson said.

“And then volunteering... If you're really interested in helping, we'd love to have you contact us and volunteer with us. Come serve with the forecast the way it is.”