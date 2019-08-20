MCKINNEY, Texas — Matt and Jeannie Dinsdale will readily admit the last year and a half have been the toughest years of their lives. Jeannie lost her father in 2018, and then Matt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February.

The couple has been together for 12 years and decided on an Aug. 12 wedding date. But some things simply do not go to plan.

Earlier in August, Matt was just finishing up his last chemo treatment and both were excited to celebrate their big day.

Days before their wedding Matt had complications from that last chemo treatment.

"That Friday I was not feeling well. That Saturday I was not feeling well," Matt said.

He was admitted to Medical City McKinney not far from their home. The nursing staff that was taking care of Matt caught wind of their big day getting called off because of medical complications.

"They really wanted it to be that day. I thought, we need to make this happen," said Raylene Hoxey, a chaplain with Medical City McKinney. Hoxey lost her husband to cancer 20 years ago. She knows very well the ups and downs of life with cancer.

The families and hospital staff decided to use the little chapel on the first floor of the hospital to have a small wedding.

"Everything happens for a reason. I guess God wanted us in a chapel," Jeannie said.

"It was the best day of my life to get married to her but it was also the hardest day of my life," Matt said. He was too weak to even walk into the chapel — he had to be wheeled in, and he said it took everything in him to stand for 15 minutes.

"He's my rock and I'll be his," Jeannie said.

Matt and Jeanie are incredibly thankful to the staff at Medical City McKinney. They are also very hopeful for Matt's recovery. They said they are planning another wedding after Matt gets through his cancer fight.

