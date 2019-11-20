DALLAS — Some neighbors in the Bishop Arts community of Oak Cliff say they are relieved after a large pile of illegally dumped items has been removed.

Residents near South Vernon Avenue and Sunset Street claim they have been complaining about a mound of illegally dumped items that was blocking the sidewalk and spilling into the street for more than one month.

Neighbors began chiming in about the issue after one resident posted photos on social media asking for advice about getting the city's attention and removing the mess.

“It looks pitiful,” said Katherine Lima.

The nuisance pile started with a couch and some storm debris, one neighbor said. It grew to a pile packed with several sofas, household trash, construction items and much more.

Neighbor Herman Pickens is an amputee and uses a motorized wheelchair. He said he was forced to ride in the street, just to get around the large pile of trash.

"I can't ride on the sidewalk," Pickens explained.

Lima is also disabled. The pile of dumped items also forced her to walk in the street.

"With this walker, I have to be very careful," Lima explained.

Illegal dumping is an issue across the City of Dallas. Crews have had to restructure sanitation and bulk trash pick-up plans after tornadoes hit North Dallas last month. City leaders say crews are still catching up.

After WFAA made a few calls to City Hall about the neighbors’ concerns and sent some photos and emails to staff, the dump pile quickly disappeared. Neighbors say city crews came by to remove the pile of trash on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents say they are glad the dump pile is finally gone. They just hate it had to take so long.

City staffers are urging residents who notice neighborhood issues and concerns to report them to 311. Workers advise you to make sure to get a service request number in case you need to follow up.

