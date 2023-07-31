Silver Alert issued for missing Irving man last seen Sunday morning

Police said Nghi Si Huynh, 74, was last seen on Country Club Drive West on July 30. He only speaks Vietnamese.

IRVING, Texas — A Silver Alert is now active to help find a missing 74-year-old man from Irving.

Police say Nghi Si Huynh was last seen on Sunday, July 30, at 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Country Club Drive West near Belt Line Road.

Huynh only speaks Vietnamese. He also has been diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions that require daily medication.

Mr. Huynh is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen on foot wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and slides.

Anyone with information on Huynh's whereabouts should call Irving PD at 911 or 972-273-1010.

We have requested the activation of a #SilverAlert with the Texas Department of Public Safety for Nghi Si Huynh, 74... Posted by Irving Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023