Passenger ejected, critically injured in Irving crash, police say

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on westbound 183, east of the highway's split with Texas 114.

IRVING, Texas — A passenger was critically injured, and their driver faces charges in a crash on Texas 183 in Irving on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said a vehicle lost control and slid into another car. The passenger of the vehicle that lost control was ejected onto the highway, suffering "extremely critical injuries," police said.

The vehicle then hit a barrier on the left side of the highway, spun across the lanes and hit a barrier on the right side.

The passenger who was ejected from the car was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim is not expected to survive.

The driver of their vehicle was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault.