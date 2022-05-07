CLEAR alert issued for missing 42-year-old Texas woman

Police said she was last seen in Irving on May 6 leaving her vehicle.

IRVING, Texas — Police are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday afternoon in Irving.

The Irving Police Department announced Satuday morning that a CLEAR Alert has been issued for Kimberly Latrasse. Irving police said Latrasse was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rolston Road leaving in her vehicle, a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate NLF9396.

Police said Latrasse was wearing a tan dress and a black shirt. According to the CLEAR Alert, she has been diagnosed as bipolar, suffers from depression, and has other health conditions requiring daily medication. The Irving PD said in the alert it is unknown where she might be at this time and they feel Kimberly is a risk to herself.

The CLEAR Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is "designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens" and is issued to help law enforcement in "finding and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects."

In order for a CLEAR Alert to be issued, the following circumstances have to be met:

the individual 18 to 64 years of age, and their whereabouts are unknown

a preliminary investigation has verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, or the disappearance is involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping

the clear alert request comes within 72 hours of the individual's disappearance

sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident

