Irving police investigating shooting and killing of 19-year-old man

When Irving police officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Devirea Smith lying outside his vehicle, a blue Hyundai Elantra, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

IRVING, Texas — Investigators are trying to determine what led to the overnight shooting and killing of a North Texas man, according to the Irving Police Department.

On Sunday around 4 a.m., Irving officers responded to an accident in the 10200 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. This is south of E. Belt Line Road and west of President George Bush Turnpike S.

When officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Devirea Smith lying outside his vehicle, a blue Hyundai Elantra, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The Irving Fire Department took Smith to Baylor Grapevine where he was pronounced dead.