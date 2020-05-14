Irving police searching for missing 25-year-old man

Police say that Ali “Oliver” Raheem Muhammed has a history of mental illness and has been missing since Cinco de Mayo.

The Irving Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old man who has a history of mental illness.

Police issued a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert Thursday for Ali “Oliver” Raheem Muhammed. He was last seen around noon on Tuesday, May 5 in the 4500 block of W. Pioneer Drive.

Muhammed was wearing a brown flannel, black jeans and carrying a brown backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 20-9680.