Irving police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at high school

IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line.

According to police, officers "used force" to separate the students and detain those involved.

Although police did not specify what kind of force was used, the department said it will be investigating to see if its policies and procedures were followed.

In a news release, the department mentioned seeing video clips of the incident on social media and will be conducting an internal investigation.

"We have communicated with Irving ISD and a family member of one of the involved students and will complete our investigation promptly," police said in the news release.

Police also said that one of the officers involved "will be reassigned" during the investigation.