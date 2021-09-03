Irving police ask for public's help identifying man found in Trinity River at shoreline of golf course

Police described some distinguishing tattoos that could help identify him.

IRVING, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man after his body was found Saturday morning in the Trinity River at the shoreline of an Irving golf course, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time no foul play is suspected, Irving police said in a statement.

Officers responded about 11:49 a.m. to Irving Golf Club at 2000 E. Shady Grove Road. The Dallas Police Helicopter Unit helped police locate the man.

The Irving and Dallas fire department personnel worked together to remove the unknown man from the water, Irving police said.

He is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, police said. He weighs between 173 and 220 pounds. He has several tattoos, including "God Forgive Me" on his back, "Brenda" on his right shoulder, "Joubert" on his left shoulder, "SMC" on his right forearm and an unreadable tattoo on his left side of his chest, police said.