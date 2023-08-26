CLEAR Alert issued for missing 61-year-old North Texas man who's been diagnosed with dementia

If you have any information to Sanders' whereabouts, Irving police ask you contact them at (972)273-1010 or dial 911.

IRVING, Texas — Irving police need the public's help finding a missing 61-year-old man who has dementia and other health conditions.

The Irving Police Department said a CLEAR Alert has been issued for Herbert Sanders. Sanders was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of W. Northgate Drive. Police said Sanders left the location in his vehicle, a 2018 red Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate KCS5040.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and brown flip-flops.

Sanders has been diagnosed with dementia and other health conditions requiring daily medication, police said.

If you have any information to Sanders' whereabouts, Irving police ask you contact them at (972)273-1010 or dial 911.

Attached is a media release requesting the activation of a Clear Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety for 61-year-old Herbert Sanders. pic.twitter.com/l5ypPOL2iX — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) August 26, 2023