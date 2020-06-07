Irving man who hit officer with a car faces aggravated assault, auto theft charges, police say

Johnny Drumgole, 41, was arrested Sunday and booked into Irving City jail.

A man who police say pinned a police officer between a stolen car and a patrol vehicle Sunday has arrested on charges of auto theft and aggravated assault against a public servant, Irving police said Monday.

Johnny Drumgole, 41, was arrested Sunday and booked into Irving City jail. He is currently being held on two bonds: One $500,000 bond for the aggravated assault against a public servant charge and another $50,000 bond for the auto theft charge.

Irving police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday at Home Depot near the 3200 block of W. Irving Blvd. Officers say a person called police after spotting their stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, the first officer on the scene attempted to detain Drumgole, who was walking up to the vehicle that had been reported stolen. Drumgole resisted arrest and pulled away from the officer, officials say.

He then got into the vehicle and put it in drive, which then caused the officer to become wedged between two cars, according to Irving police.

Authorities say the officer feared for his life and discharged his weapon. Irving police officials say no one was hit.

Drumgole only had "minor scrapes" during the incident, but the officer that was pinned between the two vehicles injured his legs, police said. That officer is at home recovering, police said.