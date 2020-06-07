Irving man shot his wife, then killed himself, police say

The woman has since been released from the hospital, police said.

An Irving man shot his wife and then killed himself Saturday, police said Monday. Irving police said on Saturday the man died after an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Rogelio Castro, 59, shot his wife in their home near the 800 block of Elwood Road around 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July, police said. Castro's wife called the police. Irving police found Castro in a neighbor's backyard.

When officers announced themselves, Castro shot himself, police said Monday.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife has since been released from the hospital, police said.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

