Man indicted on murder charge in 2016 killing of prominent Dallas lawyer

Police said 61-year-old Steven Aubrey was taken into custody on April 27 in the death of Ira Tobolowsky.

DALLAS — A man has been indicted on a charge of capital murder in the 2016 death of a North Texas lawyer, according to court records.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Steven Aubrey on Wednesday.

Police said Aubrey, 61, was taken into custody on April 27, in connection to the death of Ira Tobolowsky.

On May 13, 2016, police said Tobolowsky was preparing to leave for work from his home on Kenshire Drive in Dallas, when Aubrey allegedly assaulted him, doused him with gasoline and set him on fire.

Police said the bottle of fuel was found at the crime scene.

The medical examiner ruled Tobolowsky’s death a homicide as a result of thermal burns, smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma, according to the report.

Tobolowsky was a prominent civil attorney’s lawyer.

The Dallas Police Department said at the time of Tobolowsky’s death that Aubrey was questioned and was a person of interest in the case. The department said Aubrey and Tobolowsky knew each other, saying that Tobolowsky represented Aubrey’s mother in litigation against him concerning a family trust.

Dallas Police said over the last four years, detectives have poured over the evidence and conducted interviews, which, ultimately, led to Aubrey’s arrest.