Local

Derecho impact: How you can help Iowans recover

Here's a look at ways you can help Iowans recover following last week's storm.

IOWA, USA — Many Iowans are still without basic resources a week after powerful storms tore through the state.

More than 98,000 households are still without power as of Sunday morning. Linn County has over 50,000 homes without power. 

Local 5 is working to compile a list of ways people can help Iowans as recovery efforts continue.

If you know of any organizations asking for volunteers/donations across the state, email news@weareiowa.com or text 515-457-1026 with the information. 

Cedar Rapids

KCRG-TV reports communities around the Cedar Rapids are struggling to find resources following the derecho. Here's how you can help them:

Post by MeteorologistTaylorKanost.

Marshall County:

Marshall County Emergency Management said the best way to volunteer is to check in with the city hall of the city you want to help in. 

Other organizations are in cities like Marshalltown to help with clean up and provide food to residents without power. 

RELATED: 'It's Deja Vu all over again': Marshalltown cleaning up following 99 mph winds

Story County:

Story County Emergency Management is still looking for volunteers to help with clean up across the county. Register to volunteer by clicking/tapping this link

Post by storycountyema.

