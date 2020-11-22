Investigation underway after woman found lying in roadway struck by several vehicles, Haltom City police say

While the witness was on the phone, he attempted to get the attention of oncoming drivers but was unsuccessful, police said.

An investigation is underway after a woman found lying in a road was struck by several cars, Haltom City police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said a witness called 911 and told the operator he saw a woman, who appeared to be alive, lying in the roadway at 5000 State Highway 121. While the witness was on the phone, he attempted to get the attention of oncoming drivers but was unsuccessful, police said.

Police said the woman was struck by several passing vehicles, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by MedStar.

Traffic investigators have been called to the scene, and the northbound lanes of SH 121 at Haltom Road are expected to be closed until the scene is cleared.