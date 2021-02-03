Investigation underway after man dies after fall at Weatherford construction site

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man died after he reportedly fell from scaffolding.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man died after falling at a Weatherford construction site, officials said.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called Monday afternoon to the construction site accident near 5026 FM N. 51.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man died after he reportedly fell from scaffolding. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Alberto Salinas.

Parker County officials said the investigation remains ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.