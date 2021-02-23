Investigation underway after 2 young children die in house fire, DeSoto police say

People are advised to avoid the area of 100 block of Wildwood Court, as officials remain at the scene to continue their investigation.

DESOTO, Texas — Updated at 11:10 a.m. with additional information from officials.

An investigation is underway after two children were killed in a house fire, DeSoto police said in a tweet Tuesday.

According to authorities, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Wildwood Court. A DeSoto police spokesperson said the fatalities involved two children who were 1 and 2 years old. Their names and other details have not been released at this time.

Neighbors called 911 to report the fire around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The house was already in flames when authorities arrived. They found the children dead inside a bedroom on the second floor in the front of the home, officials told WFAA.

Investigators said about 10 people live in the home. Police have previously responded to the house several times for domestic violence calls.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice as officials remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The Texas Fire Marshals are also assisting with the incident.