Sharon Miller insists her mom’s 2014 suicide had everything to do with Dr. Randall Wade.

He was her family doctor in McKinney for more than 30 years.

Dr. Randall Wade has been linked to the deaths of eight patients, according to court records.

“She’d been overmedicated by Wade for a long, long, long time,” said Miller, who lives in Houston.

Wade’s practice was once one of the biggest prescribers of hydrocodone in North Texas. Wade was finally stopped in 2016, but only after decades of overprescribing dangerous, addictive drugs. Why?

Because for decades, the system for catching overprescribing doctors was complaint-based. The approach of the Texas Medical Board (TMB), which oversees doctors in the state, was reactive, not proactive.

In 2016, Dr. Michael Arambula, board president at the time, told lawmakers at a hearing: “We’re not out in the state like ‘Big Brother.’ We don’t do that. … Monitoring prescribing habits absent a complaint is foreign to us.”

In other words, the TMB was not actively looking for overprescribing doctors.

Dr. Arambula’s answer did not satisfy lawmakers or advocates troubled by the almost 3,000 Texans who die every year from opioid overdoses. So last session, the Texas Legislature re-wrote the law, giving the board enhanced powers to identify and deal with overprescribing doctors like Wade.

State law now mandates that the TMB identify “harmful prescribing patterns.” The board is closely monitoring doctors who show up on a quarterly list of the state’s top 50 hydrocodone prescribers. The TMB also recently created an 11-member team to investigate doctors thought to be overprescribing opioids.

Sherif Zaafran, current president of the Texas Medical Board

“These are things we typically didn’t look at beforehand,” said Dr. Sherif Zaafran, who became the board’s president last year. “We’re looking at patterns. We’re trying to look at what are the kind of things that potentially show there might be some kind of violation going on.”

Since 2010, the state has required medical practices that issue a certain number of painkiller prescriptions be registered as pain management clinics. Currently, there are just 88 registered pain clinics in the entire state.

Under the board’s old approach, doctors running pill mills like Dr. Wade’s clinic could game the system simply by not registering. The law now gives the board the explicit authority to inspect unregistered pain clinics and to enforce subpoenas when clinics balk at oversight.

“We had to be authorized to do this,” Dr. Zaafran said. “Otherwise we would be accused of overreaching our powers.”

WFAA uncovered two suspected Dallas-area pill mill clinics last year.

Undercover video shows Dr. Philip Kelton prescribing opioids to a WFAA informant. The doctor only saw the patient for 22 seconds before prescribing him opioids.

“Thank you so much doctor,” the informant told Dr. Kelton.

“See you pal,” he answered.

Dr. Philip Kelton

Dr. Kelton told WFAA producer Mark Smith that the time he spends with patients is “very short.”

Kelton surrendered his medical license in August. His license had been temporarily suspended earlier this year after a disciplinary panel concluded he was operating “an unlicensed pain management clinic.”

According to a transcript from his TMB disciplinary hearing, Dr. Kelton went from prescribing almost no opioids, to writing 8,000 prescriptions for mostly hydrocodone and codeine in less than a year.

At that disciplinary hearing, Kelton denied his practice was a pill mill. He defended his prescription writing as appropriate for the pain patients he was seeing. Kelton also said he was merely an hourly employee who had no ownership of the clinic.

He said he was unaware that other clinic workers were paying patients – including homeless people – to come to the clinic to see him. He also said that some of the prescriptions attributed to him were not authorized by him.

So even with the new law and the practice of watching the top 50 prescribers, would all of this have flagged someone like Dr. Kelton?

That answer is … maybe.

WFAA obtained one of the state’s quarterly hydrocodone prescriber lists with the doctors’ names redacted. Based on Kelton’s prescribing patterns, it appears he would have shown up on one of those lists.

But Allison Benz, executive director of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, said a sudden jump in opioid prescriptions may not be enough to put a doctor under state scrutiny.

The monitoring system does not generate an alert merely because a doctor suddenly begins writing more opioid prescriptions, she explained.

Benz’s agency took control of state’s Prescription Monitoring Program, or PMP, in 2016, when lawmakers transferred it from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The system’s software has been overhauled to make it more user friendly and easier to search.

Allison Benz, executive director of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy

She says her six analysts mainly watch for patients who are “doctor-shopping,” or visiting several doctors and pharmacies for drugs to get more than they need. The board began running monthly threshold reports last year.

Those reports reflect patients who have had a minimum of five prescriptions from five doctors filled at five pharmacies. About 70 to 80 patients show up each month on those reports.

Medical board officials say they are now using the threshold reports to take a closer look at doctors who repeatedly prescribe large quantities of pain killers.

Texas’ monitoring program also is connected to other border states, as well as more than a dozen other states.

“The pharmacy can check in those other states and see that information as well as the Texas data,” Benz said. “It gives them a real good picture of what the patient has gotten at other pharmacies and from other prescribers.”

Miller said her mother Sheila Thomas did not doctor shop because she did not need to. Miller said she called Dr. Wade at one point to request that he stop overmedicating her mother.

“He said, ‘If you care so much, why don’t you come take care of her,’” she recalled. “He was just too greedy to quit.”

Wade was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison earlier this year.

Sharon Miller

Miller still has the records showing the massive amounts of drugs Dr. Wade kept prescribing to her mother.

She filled her last order just 14 days before she died.

After years of addiction, her mother killed herself in her rural Collin County home. She was 72.

After she died, Miller said investigators removed a suitcase of pills Dr. Wade prescribed to her.

“I miss her,” Miller told WFAA.

Recent legislative changes:

Beginning Sept. 1, 2017, all Texas pharmacies were required to report all dispensed controlled substances records to the Prescription Monitoring Program no later than the next business day after the prescription is completely filled.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2019, pharmacists and doctors will be required to check a patient’s history before prescribing or dispensing four categories of drugs - opioids, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, and carisoprodol. (The new law provides exceptions for cancer patients and those in hospice care.)

