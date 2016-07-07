'I'm going to take the bullets': Inside the trapped class as Dallas 7/7 shooting and explosion unfolded

Example video title will go here for this video

Despite repeated 911 calls, police overlooked a classroom when evacuating El Centro College before setting off explosives to kill suspect.

Eight hours later, the students and teacher were saved from the classroom

Six years ago today, at the conclusion of a peaceful protest of police killings in other states, gunman Micah Johnson killed five police officers in downtown Dallas . What was never revealed publicly – until now – is that an El Centro professor and five students were trapped in a classroom the entire time, less than 100 feet away from where the gunman had barricaded himself and died when police killed him with explosives. This is their story.

Upham also did not realize that the shooter had chosen to make his last stand against police just down the hall, around the corner.

Minutes later, the lone gunman, Micah Johnson, shot his way into the college. Unbeknownst to Upham and the students, Johnson came up the stairs and right past their classroom. They could hear gunfire, but they still did not know what was going on. Johnson was targeting police, but Upham had no way of knowing that at the time. He and his students had no idea where the gunman was, how many shooters there were, or who was being targeted.

He and the students went back to their classroom, locked the door and hid, taking care to avoid being seen through window panels beside the door looking into the hallway.

“That’s when I know that we’re in danger,” he said.

Upham was in a hallway on the second floor of the B building. A student called him over to a window overlooking the street. Upham saw officers crouching behind a box truck, guns drawn. An officer motioned for Upham to get away from the window.

Classes let out that evening at about 9 p.m., the same time the protest was finishing. Suddenly, a gunman began shooting at officers at the intersection of Main and Lamar Streets, just outside the college. Chaos erupted, sending protestors fleeing. Police ran towards the bullets.

The protest went right by El Centro.

Upham did not know about a protest that had been scheduled in response to the police killings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

On that evening, Upham arrived in downtown Dallas at about 7 p.m. to teach his English as a Second Language class. Most of his students were from other countries and were working on learning the language.

“I don't consider myself a hero,” Upham told WFAA in an exclusive interview. “I was just doing my job.”

Upham and the five students spent eight hours trapped in a classroom on July 7, 2016.

911 calls made from El Centro : Calls are made from Room B268

In that first 911 call, Upham talks to the operator for more than 13 minutes.

911 operator: “What building are you in?

Upham: “I’m in the B building.”

911 operator: “Do you see the person?

Upham: “No, we’re not going outside.”

911 operator: “How many shots?”

Upham: “It was multiple. Probably 30 to 40 shots. It sounded like automatic gunfire.”

“When I made that call, I did feel the desperation of, ‘Hey, you need to know we’re here because we need help,’” Upham told WFAA.

On the call, an emergency alarm blares in the background. He tells the operator that they are in room B268.

911 operator: “Are your students OK?”

Upham: “They’re kind of scared.?

911 operator: “I understand, help them stay calm.”

Upham told the operator he heard voices outside but had no idea if it was the police. The operator told him to stay with the students.

911 operator: “We’ll let you know when it’s OK to come out.”

Upham told the operator he could hear more shooting 50 or 60 feet away.

911 operator: “I’m going to let them know where you are.”

Upham: “OK.”

It’s unclear who the operator told. The message never reached the tactical team on the second floor. They had no idea that Upham and his students were trapped there.

Inside the classroom, students saw media coverage of the massacre on their phones -- their first inkling of what was happening outside. Upham texted his family to let them know he was OK – for now.

“I love you and hope to see you soon,” he said he told them.

Meanwhile, he prepared his students for the worst. If a gunman enters the classroom, he told his students he would rush the shooter.

“That’s going to give you about three steps because they’re going to be concentrating on me,’” he said he told them. “So, I’m going to take the bullets, but you’ve all got to rush them and get on top of him.”

Outside, police continued negotiating with the gunman, trying to convince him to give up peacefully.

Upham called 911 again, sounding more desperate.

911 Operator: “Dallas 911, what’s your emergency?”

Upham: “Do not hang up on me … I’m telling you, we are locked in a room at El Centro College in downtown Dallas on the second floor. We’re in B as in boy 268. We heard multiple shots, probably in the neighborhood of 100 to 150 shots.”

911 Operator: “OK, sir. I’m showing we do have a call in for police.”

Upham: “Can you stay on the line with us?”

911 Operator: “As soon as they can get to you, they will be there.”

Upham: “You just want us to hang up?”