Westbound Interstate 30 to be shut down for hours due to crash, Rockwall police say

Credit: TxDOT

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas — Westbound Interstate 30 is shut down due to a crash and a fire, Rockwall police said Sunday morning. 

Lanes were shut down near John King Boulevard around 8 a.m. and are expected to remain closed until 9 p.m. Sunday, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said. 

Police said they believe it could take 6 to 8 hours to clean up the crash.

