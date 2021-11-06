Intense heat this weekend; Fort Worth’s MedStar will be on standby for Panther Pavilion concerts

With the intense heat, emergency management officials said crews will be on standby everywhere.

FORT WORTH, Texas —

North Texas is expecting a very hot and potentially dangerous weekend with the temperatures. And on Saturday, Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion will be holding one of their first large concerts since the pandemic.

Nearly 5,000 to 7,000 people are expected to show up for Saturday’s concert, featuring DJ Tiesto and DJ Tchami.

“We are trying to get back on our feet,” said Joe Sylva, who will be working the concert.

Sylva said he's been waiting for this day since the pandemic.

“We’re setting up the staging and lighting,” Sylva explained.

“(The) concern is always dehydration. People are out in the sun,” explained Michael Potts, the administrator from MedStar Emergency.

More than a dozen first responders and 50 ambulances from MedStar will be stationed. MedStar’s 911 operators will be fully staffed. Officials said they want to make sure people will stay hydrated, ahead of the concert.

“COVID restrictions are relaxing, people want to get out, they want to do stuff,” Potts said.

While the concert is expected to start later in the day, officials expect people to start tailgating in the afternoon.

“People are already in the parking lot, having fun, getting ready for the event,” Potts said.