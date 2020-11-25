Dallas food bank serves record 300,000 families during pandemic

Hundreds of families line up at Inspired Vision Compassion Center every weekday for food and other resources.

A Pleasant Grove food bank has served a record 300,000 families this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

On weekdays, families line up by the hundreds at Inspired Vision Compassion Center at North Masters Drive and Bruton Road.

The long lines outside the center have become normal to most residents, especially this year.

"Well, I lost my job. So it's been very difficult to survive,” said Denise, while she waited in line.

Inspired Vision Compassion Center is a community-based food bank and resource center that is helping many neighbors through tough times.

"This area, right here, is 85 percent food unstable households,” said Dr. Teadran White, the center’s CEO.

The coronavirus pandemic is increasing the need for food and other services, according to staff.

"I'm actually not surprised that the need is still this great. Anytime you shut businesses down and you put people out of work for a while. I mean, these people are living month to month, week to week anyway," White said. "So it's going to take them quite a while to rebound from this.”

The staff and volunteers are working to make it easier for people to recover.

"It has been a complete blessing since we've been coming here," said Charles Reynolds.

Reynolds and his friend Niomi Evans travel from Oak Cliff each week. They pick up food for friends and neighbors who are out of work.

"In our neighborhood, there is already a food shortage. So because of this place, now 15 families in our neighborhood no longer suffer from a food shortage," Evans said.

Each family visiting the center goes home with a variety of fresh produce, meat, cheese, milk, and snacks.

"It's been a hard time for everybody. Everyone is under a lot of stress. Just take care of everybody," White said. “Because little actions go a long way right now."

The Inspired Vision Compassion Center expects to remain busy through the holiday season. The organization is in need of volunteers and donations to help keep up with the demand.