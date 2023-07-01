Driver, infant killed in early Sunday morning crash in Dallas

Police said the baby was being held in the passenger seat when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

DALLAS — A man and a baby are now dead following a crash early Sunday morning in Dallas where the driver lost control and hit a tree.

Police say the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of Grand Avenue.

Investigation determined that a gray 2007 Mercury Milan driven by James Lee Bernard, 25, with a 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat was traveling northbound on East Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police say that Bernard lost control of the vehicle at some point, hit the curb, then hit a tree.